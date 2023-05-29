Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: METC)’s stock price has dropped by -3.73 in relation to previous closing price of 8.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) Right Now?

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for METC is at 1.09. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for METC is $11.75, which is $3.5 above the current market price. The public float for METC is 24.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.93% of that float. The average trading volume for METC on May 29, 2023 was 402.06K shares.

METC’s Market Performance

The stock of Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) has seen a -8.33% decrease in the past week, with a 0.24% rise in the past month, and a -17.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.63% for METC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.33% for METC’s stock, with a -16.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

METC Trading at -5.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought METC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares surge +1.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, METC fell by -8.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.01. In addition, Ramaco Resources Inc. saw -6.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at METC starting from Giacometto Aurelia Skipwith, who sale 3,600 shares at the price of $8.96 back on May 22. After this action, Giacometto Aurelia Skipwith now owns 14,477 shares of Ramaco Resources Inc., valued at $32,261 using the latest closing price.

FRISCHKORN DAVID E K, the Director of Ramaco Resources Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $9.89 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that FRISCHKORN DAVID E K is holding 30,439 shares at $49,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for METC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.58 for the present operating margin

+33.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ramaco Resources Inc. stands at +20.51. The total capital return value is set at 42.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.57. Equity return is now at value 32.60, with 17.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC), the company’s capital structure generated 44.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.99. Total debt to assets is 22.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.29 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.