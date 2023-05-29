QuantaSing Group Limited (QSG) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of QuantaSing Group Limited (QSG) has seen a 29.03% increase in the past week, with a -5.66% drop in the past month, and a -23.95% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 60.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.89% for QSG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.02% for QSG’s stock, with a -14.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ: QSG) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for QSG is 12.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QSG on May 29, 2023 was 32.14K shares.

QSG) stock’s latest price update

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ: QSG)’s stock price has decreased by -9.75 compared to its previous closing price of 11.08. However, the company has seen a 29.03% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

QSG Trading at -10.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 60.73%, as shares sank -5.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSG rose by +29.03%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.39. In addition, QuantaSing Group Limited saw -20.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.21 for the present operating margin

+85.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for QuantaSing Group Limited stands at -8.14.

The receivables turnover for the company is 33.31 and the total asset turnover is 6.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, QuantaSing Group Limited (QSG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.