Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) has seen a -16.09% decrease in the past week, with a 10.60% gain in the past month, and a 39.73% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.14% for PYXS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.21% for PYXS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 43.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) Right Now?

The public float for PYXS is 27.74M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.07% of that float. The average trading volume for PYXS on May 29, 2023 was 3.86M shares.

PYXS) stock’s latest price update

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS)’s stock price has soared by 0.81 in relation to previous closing price of 3.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -16.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PYXS Trading at -3.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.62%, as shares surge +6.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYXS fell by -16.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.24. In addition, Pyxis Oncology Inc. saw 133.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PYXS starting from PFIZER INC, who purchase 1,811,594 shares at the price of $2.76 back on Mar 17. After this action, PFIZER INC now owns 5,952,263 shares of Pyxis Oncology Inc., valued at $4,999,999 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PYXS

Equity return is now at value -60.90, with -50.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.