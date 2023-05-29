Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) has plunged by 0.00 when compared to previous closing price of 37.39, but the company has seen a 0.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/06/22 that Why Progyny Stock Is Still a Winner

Is It Worth Investing in Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) Right Now?

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 86.75x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.50. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Progyny Inc. (PGNY) by analysts is $47.50, which is $8.61 above the current market price. The public float for PGNY is 81.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.33% of that float. On May 29, 2023, the average trading volume of PGNY was 954.82K shares.

PGNY’s Market Performance

PGNY stock saw an increase of 0.70% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.58% and a quarterly increase of 20.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.79% for Progyny Inc. (PGNY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.13% for PGNY stock, with a simple moving average of 4.45% for the last 200 days.

PGNY Trading at 9.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares surge +12.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGNY rose by +0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.12. In addition, Progyny Inc. saw 20.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGNY starting from Payson Norman, who sale 200 shares at the price of $56.29 back on Nov 23. After this action, Payson Norman now owns 580,656 shares of Progyny Inc., valued at $11,258 using the latest closing price.

GORDON KEVIN K, the Director of Progyny Inc., sale 1,410 shares at $38.24 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that GORDON KEVIN K is holding 12,354 shares at $53,918 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.97 for the present operating margin

+21.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Progyny Inc. stands at +3.86. The total capital return value is set at 7.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.45. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Based on Progyny Inc. (PGNY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.01. Total debt to assets is 1.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 1.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

To sum up, Progyny Inc. (PGNY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.