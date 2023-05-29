Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) has increased by 0.23 when compared to last closing price of 59.85.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/10/22 that Apple, Microsoft, and 13 More Tech Stocks to Help Investors Forget the Fed

Is It Worth Investing in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) is 26.96x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PRGS is 0.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) is $63.43, which is $3.18 above the current market price. The public float for PRGS is 42.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.49% of that float. On May 29, 2023, PRGS’s average trading volume was 322.33K shares.

PRGS’s Market Performance

PRGS’s stock has seen a 4.33% increase for the week, with a 9.17% rise in the past month and a 4.26% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.80% for Progress Software Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.18% for PRGS’s stock, with a 14.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PRGS Trading at 6.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +9.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRGS rose by +4.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.23. In addition, Progress Software Corporation saw 18.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRGS starting from Kulikoski Kathryn, who sale 2,526 shares at the price of $55.64 back on May 15. After this action, Kulikoski Kathryn now owns 6,716 shares of Progress Software Corporation, valued at $140,555 using the latest closing price.

LoCoco Domenic, the Chief Accounting Officer of Progress Software Corporation, sale 226 shares at $55.62 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that LoCoco Domenic is holding 2,005 shares at $12,570 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.17 for the present operating margin

+76.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Progress Software Corporation stands at +15.79. The total capital return value is set at 12.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.53. Equity return is now at value 25.30, with 6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Progress Software Corporation (PRGS), the company’s capital structure generated 160.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.65. Total debt to assets is 45.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 157.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.