PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC)’s stock price has soared by 0.06 in relation to previous closing price of 18.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) is $26.23, which is $7.92 above the current market price. The public float for PWSC is 155.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PWSC on May 29, 2023 was 817.91K shares.

PWSC’s Market Performance

PWSC stock saw a decrease of 0.78% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -13.40% and a quarterly a decrease of -21.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.95% for PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.65% for PWSC’s stock, with a -8.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PWSC Trading at -5.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares sank -13.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWSC rose by +0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.14. In addition, PowerSchool Holdings Inc. saw -21.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PWSC starting from GULATI HARDEEP, who sale 39,009 shares at the price of $19.92 back on Mar 31. After this action, GULATI HARDEEP now owns 2,364,191 shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc., valued at $777,102 using the latest closing price.

Shander Eric Ryan, the President, CFO of PowerSchool Holdings Inc., sale 9,220 shares at $19.92 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Shander Eric Ryan is holding 567,210 shares at $183,673 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PWSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.49 for the present operating margin

+47.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for PowerSchool Holdings Inc. stands at -3.30. The total capital return value is set at 0.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.05. Equity return is now at value -1.60, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC), the company’s capital structure generated 60.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.52. Total debt to assets is 20.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.