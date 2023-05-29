Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ: POWI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 39.47x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) by analysts is $88.67, which is -$0.97 below the current market price. The public float for POWI is 56.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.05% of that float. On May 29, 2023, the average trading volume of POWI was 420.92K shares.

Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ: POWI)’s stock price has soared by 4.65 in relation to previous closing price of 85.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

POWI’s Market Performance

Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) has experienced a 4.31% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 22.49% rise in the past month, and a 9.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.02% for POWI.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.05% for POWI’s stock, with a 16.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

POWI Trading at 11.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares surge +23.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POWI rose by +4.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.84. In addition, Power Integrations Inc. saw 24.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POWI starting from Matthews David MH, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $86.61 back on May 22. After this action, Matthews David MH now owns 93,622 shares of Power Integrations Inc., valued at $519,671 using the latest closing price.

NAYYAR SANDEEP, the Chief Financial Officer of Power Integrations Inc., sale 5,424 shares at $86.88 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that NAYYAR SANDEEP is holding 94,081 shares at $471,214 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.71 for the present operating margin

+56.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Power Integrations Inc. stands at +26.24. The total capital return value is set at 21.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.32. Equity return is now at value 17.70, with 15.80 for asset returns.

Based on Power Integrations Inc. (POWI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.14. Total debt to assets is 1.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.