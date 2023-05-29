Post Holdings Inc. (POST) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE: POST) is above average at 13.57x. The 36-month beta value for POST is also noteworthy at 0.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for POST is $104.00, which is $18.56 above than the current price. The public float for POST is 53.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.67% of that float. The average trading volume of POST on May 29, 2023 was 428.25K shares.

POST) stock’s latest price update

Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE: POST)’s stock price has plunge by -0.55relation to previous closing price of 85.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.94% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/09/23 that Post to Buy Pet Food Brands From J.M. Smucker for $1.2 Billion

POST’s Market Performance

POST’s stock has fallen by -0.94% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.32% and a quarterly drop of -6.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.75% for Post Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.36% for POST stock, with a simple moving average of -4.28% for the last 200 days.

POST Trading at -3.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares sank -5.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POST fell by -0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.15. In addition, Post Holdings Inc. saw -5.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POST starting from HARPER BRADLY A, who sale 1,965 shares at the price of $86.31 back on May 24. After this action, HARPER BRADLY A now owns 7,887 shares of Post Holdings Inc., valued at $169,609 using the latest closing price.

ERB THOMAS C, the Director of Post Holdings Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $87.00 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that ERB THOMAS C is holding 24,775 shares at $87,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.57 for the present operating margin

+21.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Post Holdings Inc. stands at +12.56. The total capital return value is set at 3.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.70. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Post Holdings Inc. (POST), the company’s capital structure generated 187.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.20. Total debt to assets is 53.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 186.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.

Conclusion

In summary, Post Holdings Inc. (POST) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.