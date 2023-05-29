Pool Corporation (POOL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for POOL is at 0.94. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for POOL is $382.50, which is $54.49 above the current market price. The public float for POOL is 37.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.77% of that float. The average trading volume for POOL on May 29, 2023 was 370.76K shares.

POOL) stock’s latest price update

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.28 in comparison to its previous close of 327.08, however, the company has experienced a -4.94% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/19/22 that Pool Corp. Can Regain Buoyancy

POOL’s Market Performance

POOL’s stock has fallen by -4.94% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.12% and a quarterly drop of -7.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.67% for Pool Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.97% for POOL’s stock, with a -3.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

POOL Trading at -3.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares sank -6.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POOL fell by -4.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $344.01. In addition, Pool Corporation saw 8.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POOL starting from NEIL JENNIFER M, who sale 2,333 shares at the price of $352.00 back on May 09. After this action, NEIL JENNIFER M now owns 8,095 shares of Pool Corporation, valued at $821,216 using the latest closing price.

HOUSEY HART MELANIE, the Vice President/CFO of Pool Corporation, sale 2,500 shares at $384.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that HOUSEY HART MELANIE is holding 10,721 shares at $960,033 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.61 for the present operating margin

+31.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pool Corporation stands at +12.04. The total capital return value is set at 38.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.55.

Based on Pool Corporation (POOL), the company’s capital structure generated 134.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.35. Total debt to assets is 46.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.98 and the total asset turnover is 1.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pool Corporation (POOL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.