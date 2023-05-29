Phreesia Inc. (PHR) Stock Showcases -1.38% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, PHR stock has gone down by -1.05%, with a monthly decline of -4.25% and a quarterly plunge of -16.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.53% for Phreesia Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.38% for PHR stock, with a simple moving average of 0.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PHR is also noteworthy at 0.62.

The public float for PHR is 50.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.76% of that float. The average trading volume of PHR on May 29, 2023 was 405.87K shares.

PHR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR) has surged by 0.87 when compared to previous closing price of 29.90, but the company has seen a -1.05% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PHR Trading at -4.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.64%, as shares sank -4.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHR fell by -1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.51. In addition, Phreesia Inc. saw -6.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHR starting from Munson Gillian, who sale 3,555 shares at the price of $30.06 back on May 10. After this action, Munson Gillian now owns 19,315 shares of Phreesia Inc., valued at $106,864 using the latest closing price.

Davidoff Michael J., the SVP, Payer Business of Phreesia Inc., sale 1,075 shares at $33.13 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Davidoff Michael J. is holding 95,773 shares at $35,615 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.85 for the present operating margin

+50.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phreesia Inc. stands at -62.71. Equity return is now at value -52.70, with -42.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.

Conclusion

In summary, Phreesia Inc. (PHR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.