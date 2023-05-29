PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE: PGTI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PGTI is 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PGTI is $30.50, which is $5.57 above the current price. The public float for PGTI is 57.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PGTI on May 29, 2023 was 581.00K shares.

PGTI) stock’s latest price update

PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE: PGTI)’s stock price has soared by 1.64 in relation to previous closing price of 25.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PGTI’s Market Performance

PGTI’s stock has risen by 2.07% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.88% and a quarterly rise of 21.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.62% for PGT Innovations Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.93% for PGTI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.97% for the last 200 days.

PGTI Trading at 5.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +1.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGTI rose by +2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.63. In addition, PGT Innovations Inc. saw 45.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGTI starting from LaPinska Deborah L, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $25.60 back on May 01. After this action, LaPinska Deborah L now owns 102,612 shares of PGT Innovations Inc., valued at $255,987 using the latest closing price.

Hershberger Rodney, the Director of PGT Innovations Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $25.56 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Hershberger Rodney is holding 1,348,138 shares at $63,890 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.99 for the present operating margin

+36.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for PGT Innovations Inc. stands at +6.49. The total capital return value is set at 13.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.44. Equity return is now at value 18.00, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Based on PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI), the company’s capital structure generated 120.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.55. Total debt to assets is 44.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 117.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.