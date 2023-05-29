Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE: PAG) has plunged by -0.66 when compared to previous closing price of 142.53, but the company has seen a 1.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/02/22 that Penske Automotive Accelerates Buybacks as Profit Soars

Is It Worth Investing in Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE: PAG) Right Now?

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE: PAG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PAG is at 1.22.

The public float for PAG is 56.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.52% of that float. The average trading volume for PAG on May 29, 2023 was 328.36K shares.

PAG’s Market Performance

PAG’s stock has seen a 1.46% increase for the week, with a 2.48% rise in the past month and a -2.29% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.65% for Penske Automotive Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.07% for PAG’s stock, with a 13.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PAG Trading at 1.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +2.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAG rose by +1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.24. In addition, Penske Automotive Group Inc. saw 23.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAG starting from MCWATERS KIMBERLY J, who sale 8,524 shares at the price of $141.53 back on May 03. After this action, MCWATERS KIMBERLY J now owns 0 shares of Penske Automotive Group Inc., valued at $1,206,405 using the latest closing price.

Davis Lisa Ann, the Director of Penske Automotive Group Inc., sale 2,029 shares at $140.92 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Davis Lisa Ann is holding 0 shares at $285,922 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.16 for the present operating margin

+16.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Penske Automotive Group Inc. stands at +4.96. The total capital return value is set at 17.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.40. Equity return is now at value 31.30, with 9.40 for asset returns.

Based on Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG), the company’s capital structure generated 97.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.42. Total debt to assets is 27.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.91 and the total asset turnover is 1.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.