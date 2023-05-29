PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NYSE: PNNT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.26 in relation to its previous close of 5.54. However, the company has experienced a -1.58% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NYSE: PNNT) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) is $6.28, which is $0.78 above the current market price. The public float for PNNT is 63.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PNNT on May 29, 2023 was 358.38K shares.

PNNT’s Market Performance

PNNT stock saw an increase of -1.58% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.75% and a quarterly increase of -1.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.47% for PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.97% for PNNT’s stock, with a -2.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PNNT Trading at 8.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +9.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNNT fell by -1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.27. In addition, PennantPark Investment Corporation saw -2.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNNT starting from PENN ARTHUR H, who purchase 24,000 shares at the price of $5.59 back on May 18. After this action, PENN ARTHUR H now owns 1,113,423 shares of PennantPark Investment Corporation, valued at $134,225 using the latest closing price.

PENN ARTHUR H, the Chairman and CEO of PennantPark Investment Corporation, purchase 23,000 shares at $5.53 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that PENN ARTHUR H is holding 1,089,423 shares at $127,270 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.99 for the present operating margin

+83.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for PennantPark Investment Corporation stands at -17.34. The total capital return value is set at 1.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.93.

Based on PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT), the company’s capital structure generated 120.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.61. Total debt to assets is 53.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -10.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.