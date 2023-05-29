Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) has surged by 0.69 when compared to previous closing price of 279.02, but the company has seen a -1.55% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/04/23 that More Bosses Order Workers Back to the Office

Is It Worth Investing in Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) Right Now?

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PAYC is 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PAYC is $365.68, which is $88.73 above the current price. The public float for PAYC is 48.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAYC on May 29, 2023 was 544.67K shares.

PAYC’s Market Performance

PAYC stock saw a decrease of -1.55% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.75% and a quarterly a decrease of -4.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.22% for Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.63% for PAYC stock, with a simple moving average of -11.08% for the last 200 days.

PAYC Trading at -1.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -3.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYC fell by -1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $278.71. In addition, Paycom Software Inc. saw -9.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYC starting from Clark Jason D., who sale 1,070 shares at the price of $278.33 back on Mar 15. After this action, Clark Jason D. now owns 4,741 shares of Paycom Software Inc., valued at $297,813 using the latest closing price.

PETERS FREDERICK C II, the Director of Paycom Software Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $371.17 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that PETERS FREDERICK C II is holding 15,778 shares at $371,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.54 for the present operating margin

+74.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paycom Software Inc. stands at +20.46. The total capital return value is set at 34.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.83. Equity return is now at value 26.90, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Based on Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC), the company’s capital structure generated 5.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.59. Total debt to assets is 1.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 50.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.