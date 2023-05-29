Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG)’s stock price has plunge by -0.10relation to previous closing price of 127.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.74% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/26/21 that Facebook, Bakkt, GE, Alphabet: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is above average at 12.21x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.90.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) is $132.56, which is $5.36 above the current market price. The public float for PKG is 88.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PKG on May 29, 2023 was 720.79K shares.

PKG’s Market Performance

PKG stock saw a decrease of -1.74% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.58% and a quarterly a decrease of -7.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.98% for Packaging Corporation of America (PKG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.39% for PKG’s stock, with a -3.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PKG Trading at -5.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PKG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares sank -5.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PKG fell by -1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $131.26. In addition, Packaging Corporation of America saw -0.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PKG starting from Mundy Robert P., who sale 13,800 shares at the price of $160.30 back on Jun 06. After this action, Mundy Robert P. now owns 38,799 shares of Packaging Corporation of America, valued at $2,212,107 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PKG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.36 for the present operating margin

+24.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Packaging Corporation of America stands at +12.05. The total capital return value is set at 23.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.15. Equity return is now at value 24.90, with 11.70 for asset returns.

Based on Packaging Corporation of America (PKG), the company’s capital structure generated 76.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.24. Total debt to assets is 33.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.86.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.