P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PIII is $6.50, which is $3.03 above the current price. The public float for PIII is 73.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PIII on May 29, 2023 was 407.99K shares.

PIII) stock’s latest price update

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.68 compared to its previous closing price of 3.80. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PIII’s Market Performance

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) has experienced a -9.87% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 182.11% rise in the past month, and a 186.78% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.43% for PIII. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 29.60% for PIII’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.17% for the last 200 days.

PIII Trading at 105.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.20%, as shares surge +173.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +342.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIII fell by -9.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.79. In addition, P3 Health Partners Inc. saw 88.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PIII starting from Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I, who purchase 50,422 shares at the price of $3.93 back on May 24. After this action, Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I now owns 48,693,027 shares of P3 Health Partners Inc., valued at $198,179 using the latest closing price.

Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I, the 10% Owner of P3 Health Partners Inc., purchase 106,994 shares at $3.91 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I is holding 48,642,605 shares at $418,036 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PIII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.44 for the present operating margin

-9.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for P3 Health Partners Inc. stands at -25.74. Equity return is now at value -566.20, with -23.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.