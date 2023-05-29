Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OMI is 0.56. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) is $20.00, which is $0.05 above the current market price. The public float for OMI is 73.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.00% of that float. On May 29, 2023, OMI’s average trading volume was 1.07M shares.

OMI) stock’s latest price update

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI)’s stock price has soared by 2.26 in relation to previous closing price of 19.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/10/22 that Apria Stock Rockets Higher on Acquisition by Owens & Minor

OMI’s Market Performance

OMI’s stock has risen by 0.35% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 38.81% and a quarterly rise of 3.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.72% for Owens & Minor Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.42% for OMI’s stock, with a 0.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OMI Trading at 29.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares surge +30.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMI rose by +0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.34. In addition, Owens & Minor Inc. saw 4.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMI starting from Leon Jonathan A, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $13.50 back on Mar 22. After this action, Leon Jonathan A now owns 106,723 shares of Owens & Minor Inc., valued at $81,000 using the latest closing price.

Henkel Robert J, the Director of Owens & Minor Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $15.68 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Henkel Robert J is holding 28,000 shares at $15,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.94 for the present operating margin

+16.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owens & Minor Inc. stands at +0.22. The total capital return value is set at 6.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.79. Equity return is now at value -4.40, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI), the company’s capital structure generated 293.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.60. Total debt to assets is 51.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 285.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.78 and the total asset turnover is 2.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.