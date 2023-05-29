Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: ONL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.84 in relation to its previous close of 5.43. However, the company has experienced a -6.27% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: ONL) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ONL is 53.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ONL on May 29, 2023 was 672.40K shares.

ONL’s Market Performance

ONL’s stock has seen a -6.27% decrease for the week, with a -8.14% drop in the past month and a -35.77% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.52% for Orion Office REIT Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.63% for ONL’s stock, with a -34.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ONL Trading at -10.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.47%, as shares sank -9.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONL fell by -6.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.89. In addition, Orion Office REIT Inc. saw -35.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONL starting from Day Christopher Haviland, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $5.57 back on May 12. After this action, Day Christopher Haviland now owns 40,987 shares of Orion Office REIT Inc., valued at $11,138 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONL

Equity return is now at value -9.70, with -6.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.