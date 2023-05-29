Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) is 4.16x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OCG is 15.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.20% of that float. On May 29, 2023, OCG’s average trading volume was 33.77K shares.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG)’s stock price has increased by 10.34 compared to its previous closing price of 0.58. However, the company has seen a 10.73% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

OCG’s Market Performance

OCG’s stock has risen by 10.73% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 30.61% and a quarterly rise of 10.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.05% for Oriental Culture Holding LTD The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.73% for OCG’s stock, with a -18.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OCG Trading at 30.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.50%, as shares surge +17.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCG rose by +10.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5305. In addition, Oriental Culture Holding LTD saw 27.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OCG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.54 for the present operating margin

+94.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oriental Culture Holding LTD stands at +18.16. Equity return is now at value 6.70, with 6.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) has been better in recent times. It's important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.