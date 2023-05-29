Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) has increased by 6.33 when compared to last closing price of 102.72.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) Right Now?

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ONTO is at 1.39. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ONTO is $99.20, which is -$10.02 below the current market price. The public float for ONTO is 48.04M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.54% of that float. The average trading volume for ONTO on May 29, 2023 was 233.04K shares.

ONTO’s Market Performance

ONTO’s stock has seen a 8.76% increase for the week, with a 38.11% rise in the past month and a 33.10% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.44% for Onto Innovation Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.02% for ONTO’s stock, with a 40.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ONTO Trading at 26.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.31% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares surge +34.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONTO rose by +8.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.42. In addition, Onto Innovation Inc. saw 60.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONTO starting from MILLER DAVID BRIAN, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $99.69 back on May 23. After this action, MILLER DAVID BRIAN now owns 11,808 shares of Onto Innovation Inc., valued at $498,453 using the latest closing price.

Fiordalice Robert, the SVP, GM MBU of Onto Innovation Inc., sale 780 shares at $101.25 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Fiordalice Robert is holding 14,372 shares at $78,975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.55 for the present operating margin

+48.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Onto Innovation Inc. stands at +22.22. The total capital return value is set at 15.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.63. Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 11.10 for asset returns.

Based on Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO), the company’s capital structure generated 1.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.36. Total debt to assets is 1.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.