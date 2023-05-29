OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.28x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.91. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) by analysts is $15.25, which is $4.36 above the current market price. The public float for OSW is 54.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.94% of that float. On May 29, 2023, the average trading volume of OSW was 595.44K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

OSW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) has dropped by -1.75 compared to previous close of 10.83. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OSW’s Market Performance

OSW’s stock has fallen by -1.85% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.44% and a quarterly drop of -9.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.99% for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.41% for OSW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.55% for the last 200 days.

OSW Trading at -9.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -11.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSW fell by -1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.55. In addition, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited saw 14.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSW starting from STEINER LEISURE Ltd, who sale 10,852,049 shares at the price of $10.08 back on May 16. After this action, STEINER LEISURE Ltd now owns 12,510,760 shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, valued at $109,372,530 using the latest closing price.

McLallen Walter Field, the Director of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, sale 30,000 shares at $9.62 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that McLallen Walter Field is holding 225,444 shares at $288,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.83 for the present operating margin

+5.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited stands at +9.73. The total capital return value is set at 2.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.57. Equity return is now at value 12.10, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW), the company’s capital structure generated 62.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.31. Total debt to assets is 31.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

To sum up, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.