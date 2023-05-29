OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) is $51.54, which is $14.25 above the current market price. The public float for OMF is 116.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OMF on May 29, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

OMF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF) has surged by 1.99 when compared to previous closing price of 37.26, but the company has seen a 2.84% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

OMF’s Market Performance

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) has seen a 2.84% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.26% decline in the past month and a -12.72% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.02% for OMF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.79% for OMF stock, with a simple moving average of 2.12% for the last 200 days.

OMF Trading at 3.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares sank -0.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMF rose by +2.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.59. In addition, OneMain Holdings Inc. saw 14.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMF starting from Shulman Douglas H., who purchase 1,150 shares at the price of $37.08 back on Aug 01. After this action, Shulman Douglas H. now owns 337,936 shares of OneMain Holdings Inc., valued at $42,642 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.11 for the present operating margin

+86.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for OneMain Holdings Inc. stands at +17.25. The total capital return value is set at 9.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.27. Equity return is now at value 24.90, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF), the company’s capital structure generated 603.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.79. Total debt to assets is 81.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 570.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.23.

Conclusion

To put it simply, OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.