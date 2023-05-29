ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) has gone up by 1.01% for the week, with a 3.72% rise in the past month and a 0.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.97% for OGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.34% for OGS’s stock, with a 2.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE: OGS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is 19.81x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OGS is 0.67.

The public float for OGS is 53.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.73% of that float. On May 29, 2023, OGS’s average trading volume was 415.48K shares.

OGS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE: OGS) has increased by 1.83 when compared to last closing price of 79.65.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OGS Trading at 1.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +5.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OGS rose by +1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.24. In addition, ONE Gas Inc. saw 7.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OGS starting from Hutchinson Michael G, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $76.95 back on Dec 09. After this action, Hutchinson Michael G now owns 13,239 shares of ONE Gas Inc., valued at $76,950 using the latest closing price.

RODRIGUEZ EDUARDO A, the Director of ONE Gas Inc., sale 800 shares at $76.58 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that RODRIGUEZ EDUARDO A is holding 10,019 shares at $61,264 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.57 for the present operating margin

+16.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for ONE Gas Inc. stands at +8.60. The total capital return value is set at 5.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.92. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on ONE Gas Inc. (OGS), the company’s capital structure generated 126.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.76. Total debt to assets is 40.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.