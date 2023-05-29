ON24 Inc. (ONTF) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ON24 Inc. (ONTF) is $9.00, which is $1.19 above the current market price. The public float for ONTF is 43.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ONTF on May 29, 2023 was 392.30K shares.

ONTF) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ON24 Inc. (NYSE: ONTF) has increased by 3.99 when compared to last closing price of 7.51. Despite this, the company has experienced a 12.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ONTF’s Market Performance

ON24 Inc. (ONTF) has experienced a 12.21% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.13% rise in the past month, and a -6.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.17% for ONTF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.54% for ONTF stock, with a simple moving average of 5.17% for the last 200 days.

ONTF Trading at 7.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONTF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.63%, as shares sank -10.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONTF rose by +12.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.00. In addition, ON24 Inc. saw 4.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONTF starting from Trempont Dominique, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $7.79 back on May 15. After this action, Trempont Dominique now owns 291,488 shares of ON24 Inc., valued at $194,670 using the latest closing price.

Sharan Sharat, the President and Chief Executive of ON24 Inc., sale 10,893 shares at $7.86 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Sharan Sharat is holding 2,493,589 shares at $85,597 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONTF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.35 for the present operating margin

+72.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for ON24 Inc. stands at -30.50. The total capital return value is set at -17.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.37. Equity return is now at value -19.50, with -14.20 for asset returns.

Based on ON24 Inc. (ONTF), the company’s capital structure generated 3.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.94. Total debt to assets is 2.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.42.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ON24 Inc. (ONTF) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.