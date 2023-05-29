Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) is 5.60x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OCUP is 0.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) is $20.20, which is $16.31 above the current market price. The public float for OCUP is 20.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.20% of that float. On May 29, 2023, OCUP’s average trading volume was 359.96K shares.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 7.16 in relation to its previous close of 3.63. However, the company has experienced a -10.37% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/24/21 that Gap, Nordstrom, HP, Autodesk: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

OCUP’s Market Performance

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) has experienced a -10.37% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -26.60% drop in the past month, and a 11.78% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.62% for OCUP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.98% for OCUP’s stock, with a 15.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OCUP Trading at -20.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.76%, as shares sank -24.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCUP fell by -10.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.12. In addition, Ocuphire Pharma Inc. saw 10.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OCUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.74 for the present operating margin

+99.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ocuphire Pharma Inc. stands at +44.89. Equity return is now at value 65.60, with 58.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.