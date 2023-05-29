Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.84 in relation to its previous close of 10.66. However, the company has experienced a -0.19% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) Right Now?

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NWBI is 0.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NWBI is $11.80, which is $1.05 above the current price. The public float for NWBI is 125.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NWBI on May 29, 2023 was 885.86K shares.

NWBI’s Market Performance

NWBI stock saw a decrease of -0.19% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.28% and a quarterly a decrease of -21.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.21% for Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.13% for NWBI’s stock, with a -20.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NWBI Trading at -6.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares sank -8.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWBI fell by -0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.69. In addition, Northwest Bancshares Inc. saw -23.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWBI starting from Colestro James M, who sale 248 shares at the price of $11.03 back on May 24. After this action, Colestro James M now owns 18,885 shares of Northwest Bancshares Inc., valued at $2,735 using the latest closing price.

Colestro James M, the EVP, Retail Lend & Bus Banking of Northwest Bancshares Inc., sale 39 shares at $10.74 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Colestro James M is holding 19,133 shares at $419 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NWBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Northwest Bancshares Inc. stands at +23.83. The total capital return value is set at 7.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.30.

Based on Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI), the company’s capital structure generated 65.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.70. Total debt to assets is 6.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.