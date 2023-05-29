Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) has jumped by 0.12 compared to previous close of 17.37. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) is 12.03x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NOMD is 0.74. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) is $22.05, which is $6.71 above the current market price. The public float for NOMD is 145.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.94% of that float. On May 29, 2023, NOMD’s average trading volume was 497.52K shares.

NOMD’s Market Performance

The stock of Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) has seen a -2.30% decrease in the past week, with a -6.81% drop in the past month, and a -7.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.74% for NOMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.63% for NOMD’s stock, with a 1.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NOMD Trading at -5.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares sank -7.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOMD fell by -2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.36. In addition, Nomad Foods Limited saw 0.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NOMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.73 for the present operating margin

+27.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nomad Foods Limited stands at +8.50. The total capital return value is set at 9.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.16. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD), the company’s capital structure generated 83.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.41. Total debt to assets is 34.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.