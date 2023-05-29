NN Inc. (NNBR) Stock Records -11.98% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, NNBR stock has gone up by 35.74%, with a monthly gain of 65.69% and a quarterly plunge of -11.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.32% for NN Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 35.03% for NNBR’s stock, with a -4.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NN Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.70.

The public float for NNBR is 42.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.15% of that float. On May 29, 2023, the average trading volume of NNBR was 336.41K shares.

NNBR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of NN Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 1.69. Despite this, the company has experienced a 35.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NNBR Trading at 46.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.98%, as shares surge +56.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNBR rose by +35.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2821. In addition, NN Inc. saw 12.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NNBR starting from Corre Partners Management, LLC, who purchase 13,099 shares at the price of $1.25 back on May 22. After this action, Corre Partners Management, LLC now owns 5,727,526 shares of NN Inc., valued at $16,370 using the latest closing price.

Corre Partners Management, LLC, the 10% Owner of NN Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $1.25 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Corre Partners Management, LLC is holding 5,714,427 shares at $31,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NNBR

Equity return is now at value -23.30, with -8.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, NN Inc. (NNBR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.