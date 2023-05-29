Home  »  Business   »  NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Stock: A Closer Look...

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NEXT is 0.98.

The public float for NEXT is 135.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEXT on May 29, 2023 was 832.62K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

NEXT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) has decreased by -0.53 when compared to last closing price of 5.71. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.86% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

NEXT’s Market Performance

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) has experienced a -4.86% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.22% drop in the past month, and a -20.56% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.01% for NEXT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.98% for NEXT’s stock, with a -6.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NEXT Trading at 5.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, as shares sank -8.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEXT fell by -4.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.95. In addition, NextDecade Corporation saw 14.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEXT

Equity return is now at value -196.70, with -33.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​