NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NEXT is 0.98.

The public float for NEXT is 135.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEXT on May 29, 2023 was 832.62K shares.

NEXT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) has decreased by -0.53 when compared to last closing price of 5.71. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.86% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

NEXT’s Market Performance

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) has experienced a -4.86% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.22% drop in the past month, and a -20.56% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.01% for NEXT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.98% for NEXT’s stock, with a -6.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NEXT Trading at 5.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, as shares sank -8.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEXT fell by -4.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.95. In addition, NextDecade Corporation saw 14.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEXT

Equity return is now at value -196.70, with -33.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.