Nevro Corp. (NVRO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.75 in comparison to its previous close of 26.65, however, the company has experienced a -2.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.88.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nevro Corp. (NVRO) is $41.86, which is $15.41 above the current market price. The public float for NVRO is 34.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NVRO on May 29, 2023 was 561.75K shares.

NVRO’s Market Performance

NVRO stock saw a decrease of -2.11% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.76% and a quarterly a decrease of -17.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.82% for Nevro Corp. (NVRO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.77% for NVRO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -31.55% for the last 200 days.

NVRO Trading at -15.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares sank -9.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVRO fell by -2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.35. In addition, Nevro Corp. saw -33.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NVRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.32 for the present operating margin

+65.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nevro Corp. stands at +0.74. The total capital return value is set at -19.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.61. Equity return is now at value 0.80, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Nevro Corp. (NVRO), the company’s capital structure generated 62.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.45. Total debt to assets is 33.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nevro Corp. (NVRO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.