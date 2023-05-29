NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: NTCT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 38.02x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) by analysts is $35.33, which is $4.59 above the current market price. The public float for NTCT is 69.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.96% of that float. On May 29, 2023, the average trading volume of NTCT was 414.91K shares.

NTCT) stock’s latest price update

NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: NTCT)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.29 in comparison to its previous close of 31.08, however, the company has experienced a -0.51% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NTCT’s Market Performance

NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) has seen a -0.51% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 13.85% gain in the past month and a 9.39% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.74% for NTCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.80% for NTCT’s stock, with a -1.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NTCT Trading at 7.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +13.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTCT fell by -0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.48. In addition, NetScout Systems Inc. saw -4.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTCT starting from DOWNING JOHN, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $30.00 back on May 17. After this action, DOWNING JOHN now owns 105,086 shares of NetScout Systems Inc., valued at $60,000 using the latest closing price.

HADZIMA JOSEPH G JR, the Director of NetScout Systems Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that HADZIMA JOSEPH G JR is holding 131,298 shares at $30,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.62 for the present operating margin

+67.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for NetScout Systems Inc. stands at +6.52. Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.