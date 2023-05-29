NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NTGR is 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NTGR is $26.00, which is $11.38 above the current price. The public float for NTGR is 28.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTGR on May 29, 2023 was 161.99K shares.

NTGR) stock's latest price update

NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.97 in comparison to its previous close of 13.68, however, the company has experienced a -0.14% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/22/21 that Twitter, Texas Instruments, Intel, Las Vegas Sands: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

NTGR’s Market Performance

NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR) has seen a -0.14% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.86% decline in the past month and a -22.28% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.87% for NTGR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.41% for NTGR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -27.77% for the last 200 days.

NTGR Trading at -13.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -1.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTGR fell by -0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.88. In addition, NETGEAR Inc. saw -22.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTGR starting from Cormack Heidi, who sale 4,688 shares at the price of $13.97 back on May 23. After this action, Cormack Heidi now owns 66,109 shares of NETGEAR Inc., valued at $65,491 using the latest closing price.

WERDANN MICHAEL A, the SVP, World Wide Sales of NETGEAR Inc., sale 6,229 shares at $13.74 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that WERDANN MICHAEL A is holding 58,417 shares at $85,586 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.61 for the present operating margin

+26.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for NETGEAR Inc. stands at -7.40. The total capital return value is set at -4.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.07. Equity return is now at value -3.50, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Based on NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR), the company’s capital structure generated 7.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.77. Total debt to assets is 4.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.