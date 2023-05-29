Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ: NCPL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.95 compared to its previous closing price of 1.59. However, the company has seen a fall of -28.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ: NCPL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ: NCPL) is above average at 2.54x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) is $3.00, The public float for NCPL is 5.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NCPL on May 29, 2023 was 397.17K shares.

NCPL’s Market Performance

The stock of Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) has seen a -28.57% decrease in the past week, with a 1.45% rise in the past month, and a 17.37% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.17% for NCPL.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.48% for NCPL’s stock, with a -15.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NCPL Trading at 10.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.82%, as shares surge +2.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCPL fell by -28.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5836. In addition, Netcapital Inc. saw -6.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NCPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.81 for the present operating margin

+29.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netcapital Inc. stands at +63.92. The total capital return value is set at -4.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.57. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Based on Netcapital Inc. (NCPL), the company’s capital structure generated 16.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.10. Total debt to assets is 13.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.