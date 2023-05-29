Home  »  Trending   »  NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year...

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.58 in comparison to its previous close of 17.37, however, the company has experienced a -3.47% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/22/22 that NeoGenomics Stock Is Downgraded. A ‘Turnaround Appears Daunting.’

Is It Worth Investing in NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.09.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) is $21.91, which is $4.64 above the current market price. The public float for NEO is 122.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NEO on May 29, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

NEO’s Market Performance

The stock of NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) has seen a -3.47% decrease in the past week, with a 20.77% rise in the past month, and a 7.33% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.54% for NEO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.83% for NEO’s stock, with a 39.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NEO Trading at 3.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares surge +18.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEO fell by -3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.26. In addition, NeoGenomics Inc. saw 86.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEO

Equity return is now at value -12.50, with -7.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

