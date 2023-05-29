NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.58 in comparison to its previous close of 17.37, however, the company has experienced a -3.47% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/22/22 that NeoGenomics Stock Is Downgraded. A ‘Turnaround Appears Daunting.’

Is It Worth Investing in NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.09.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) is $21.91, which is $4.64 above the current market price. The public float for NEO is 122.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NEO on May 29, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

NEO’s Market Performance

The stock of NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) has seen a -3.47% decrease in the past week, with a 20.77% rise in the past month, and a 7.33% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.54% for NEO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.83% for NEO’s stock, with a 39.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NEO Trading at 3.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares surge +18.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEO fell by -3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.26. In addition, NeoGenomics Inc. saw 86.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEO

Equity return is now at value -12.50, with -7.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.