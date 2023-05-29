Navigating the Volatility of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SCPH) Stock

The stock of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) has gone down by -5.63% for the week, with a 11.38% rise in the past month and a 36.74% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.32% for SCPH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.42% for SCPH stock, with a simple moving average of 47.19% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) is $19.20, which is $8.63 above the current market price. The public float for SCPH is 31.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.85% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SCPH on May 29, 2023 was 376.41K shares.

SCPH stock's latest price update

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH)'s stock price has plunged by 2.92% in relation to previous closing price of 10.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.63% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SCPH Trading at 7.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.32%, as shares surge +7.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCPH fell by -5.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.98. In addition, scPharmaceuticals Inc. saw 47.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCPH starting from ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who purchase 762,380 shares at the price of $5.25 back on Nov 25. After this action, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC now owns 5,328,328 shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $4,002,495 using the latest closing price.

5AM Partners IV, LLC, the 10% Owner of scPharmaceuticals Inc., sale 562,466 shares at $4.09 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that 5AM Partners IV, LLC is holding 92,983 shares at $2,300,486 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCPH

Equity return is now at value -73.40, with -44.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.63.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.