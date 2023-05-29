Nautilus Inc. (NLS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Nautilus Inc. (NYSE: NLS)’s stock price has increased by 9.60 compared to its previous closing price of 1.25. However, the company has seen a 11.38% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/26/22 that Bowflex Maker Nautilus Mulls Possible Sale

Is It Worth Investing in Nautilus Inc. (NYSE: NLS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NLS is also noteworthy at 1.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NLS is $2.00, which is $0.63 above than the current price. The public float for NLS is 28.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.19% of that float. The average trading volume of NLS on May 29, 2023 was 180.98K shares.

NLS’s Market Performance

NLS’s stock has seen a 11.38% increase for the week, with a 4.58% rise in the past month and a -16.46% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.60% for Nautilus Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.20% for NLS stock, with a simple moving average of -16.59% for the last 200 days.

NLS Trading at 5.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.27%, as shares surge +3.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLS rose by +11.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2340. In addition, Nautilus Inc. saw -10.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NLS starting from Collins Jeffery Lynn, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $2.15 back on Jun 06. After this action, Collins Jeffery Lynn now owns 40,387 shares of Nautilus Inc., valued at $43,000 using the latest closing price.

McGregor Jay, the SVP & GM North America Sales of Nautilus Inc., purchase 5,600 shares at $2.13 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that McGregor Jay is holding 16,377 shares at $11,908 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.26 for the present operating margin

+18.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nautilus Inc. stands at -37.48. Equity return is now at value -94.80, with -42.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In summary, Nautilus Inc. (NLS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.