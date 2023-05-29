Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. (NAUT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. (NAUT) by analysts is $5.00, which is $2.16 above the current market price. The public float for NAUT is 90.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.50% of that float. On May 29, 2023, the average trading volume of NAUT was 97.09K shares.

NAUT) stock’s latest price update

Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.98 compared to its previous closing price of 2.63. However, the company has seen a gain of 22.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NAUT’s Market Performance

NAUT’s stock has risen by 22.94% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.81% and a quarterly rise of 42.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.30% for Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.12% for NAUT’s stock, with a 31.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NAUT Trading at 11.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAUT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.21%, as shares surge +10.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAUT rose by +22.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by unch in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.46. In addition, Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. saw 57.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NAUT starting from Sankar Subramanian, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $2.03 back on Sep 27. After this action, Sankar Subramanian now owns 91,250 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology Inc., valued at $10,149 using the latest closing price.

Sankar Subramanian, the Senior VP, Product Development of Nautilus Biotechnology Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $2.02 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that Sankar Subramanian is holding 86,250 shares at $20,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NAUT

The total capital return value is set at -17.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.74. Equity return is now at value -17.80, with -16.00 for asset returns.

Based on Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. (NAUT), the company’s capital structure generated 9.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.78. Total debt to assets is 8.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.21.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 27.57.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. (NAUT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.