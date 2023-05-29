National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Stock Observes -10.88% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) has seen a -1.41% decrease in the past week, with a -3.32% drop in the past month, and a -10.24% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for NSA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.56% for NSA’s stock, with a -10.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) is above average at 37.20x. The 36-month beta value for NSA is also noteworthy at 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NSA is $43.27, which is $6.29 above than the current price. The public float for NSA is 83.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.80% of that float. The average trading volume of NSA on May 29, 2023 was 718.12K shares.

NSA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) has jumped by 1.73 compared to previous close of 36.35. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NSA Trading at -5.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares sank -4.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSA fell by -1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.49. In addition, National Storage Affiliates Trust saw 2.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSA starting from Nordhagen Arlen Dale, who purchase 21,500 shares at the price of $36.77 back on Dec 16. After this action, Nordhagen Arlen Dale now owns 4,086,351 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust, valued at $790,555 using the latest closing price.

Nordhagen Arlen Dale, the Executive Chairman of National Storage Affiliates Trust, purchase 12,000 shares at $36.73 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Nordhagen Arlen Dale is holding 4,098,351 shares at $440,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.92 for the present operating margin

+44.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Storage Affiliates Trust stands at +12.93. The total capital return value is set at 5.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.16. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA), the company’s capital structure generated 217.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.46. Total debt to assets is 58.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 225.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 44.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In summary, National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.