National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) has jumped by 0.79 compared to previous close of 50.80. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) Right Now?

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.19x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.70. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) by analysts is $63.50, which is $13.3 above the current market price. The public float for NFG is 90.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.33% of that float. On May 29, 2023, the average trading volume of NFG was 496.09K shares.

NFG’s Market Performance

NFG’s stock has seen a -1.18% decrease for the week, with a -7.65% drop in the past month and a -11.39% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.34% for National Fuel Gas Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.41% for NFG’s stock, with a -16.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NFG Trading at -6.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares sank -8.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFG fell by -1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.23. In addition, National Fuel Gas Company saw -19.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.89 for the present operating margin

+58.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Fuel Gas Company stands at +18.45. The total capital return value is set at 35.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.13. Equity return is now at value 24.30, with 7.20 for asset returns.

Based on National Fuel Gas Company (NFG), the company’s capital structure generated 135.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.52. Total debt to assets is 34.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

To sum up, National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.