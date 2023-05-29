Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.82. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) is $22.33, which is $0.04 above the current market price. The public float for MYGN is 79.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MYGN on May 29, 2023 was 613.35K shares.

MYGN) stock’s latest price update

Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN)’s stock price has soared by 0.77 in relation to previous closing price of 22.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/23/23 that Myriad Genetics Soars on Double Upgrade From Goldman

MYGN’s Market Performance

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) has experienced a 15.13% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.19% rise in the past month, and a 19.26% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.76% for MYGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.98% for MYGN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.47% for the last 200 days.

MYGN Trading at 3.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.40%, as shares surge +4.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYGN rose by +15.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.95. In addition, Myriad Genetics Inc. saw 53.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYGN starting from Lambert Nicole, who sale 6,433 shares at the price of $23.48 back on Mar 27. After this action, Lambert Nicole now owns 240,506 shares of Myriad Genetics Inc., valued at $151,047 using the latest closing price.

Riggsbee Richard Bryan, the Chief Financial Officer of Myriad Genetics Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $22.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Riggsbee Richard Bryan is holding 337,885 shares at $338,253 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.44 for the present operating margin

+64.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Myriad Genetics Inc. stands at -16.51. The total capital return value is set at -11.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.85. Equity return is now at value -16.30, with -12.20 for asset returns.

Based on Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN), the company’s capital structure generated 16.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.07. Total debt to assets is 11.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.