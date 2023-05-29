Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE: MLI) has surged by 0.60 when compared to previous closing price of 76.30, but the company has seen a -2.58% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE: MLI) Right Now?

Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE: MLI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) is $105.00, which is $23.24 above the current market price. The public float for MLI is 55.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MLI on May 29, 2023 was 469.85K shares.

MLI’s Market Performance

The stock of Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) has seen a -2.58% decrease in the past week, with a 7.99% rise in the past month, and a 3.45% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.29% for MLI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.85% for MLI stock, with a simple moving average of 14.09% for the last 200 days.

MLI Trading at 5.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +6.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLI fell by -2.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.61. In addition, Mueller Industries Inc. saw 30.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MLI starting from Christopher Gregory L., who sale 787 shares at the price of $75.13 back on May 25. After this action, Christopher Gregory L. now owns 70,000 shares of Mueller Industries Inc., valued at $59,127 using the latest closing price.

Christopher Gregory L., the Chairman of the Board & CEO of Mueller Industries Inc., sale 23,991 shares at $76.05 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Christopher Gregory L. is holding 70,787 shares at $1,824,516 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.59 for the present operating margin

+26.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mueller Industries Inc. stands at +16.53. The total capital return value is set at 55.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 43.18. Equity return is now at value 39.10, with 30.30 for asset returns.

Based on Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.31. Total debt to assets is 1.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.35 and the total asset turnover is 2.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.41.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.