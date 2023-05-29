Momentus Inc. (MNTS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MNTS is 0.84.

The public float for MNTS is 79.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MNTS on May 29, 2023 was 586.68K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MNTS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) has surged by 0.03 when compared to previous closing price of 0.32, but the company has seen a -9.78% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MNTS’s Market Performance

MNTS’s stock has fallen by -9.78% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -25.56% and a quarterly drop of -60.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.44% for Momentus Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.64% for MNTS’s stock, with a -68.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MNTS Trading at -29.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.74%, as shares sank -25.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNTS fell by -9.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3762. In addition, Momentus Inc. saw -58.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNTS starting from Kabot Brian, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $0.42 back on May 01. After this action, Kabot Brian now owns 231,824 shares of Momentus Inc., valued at $8,360 using the latest closing price.

Kabot Brian, the Director of Momentus Inc., sale 6,097 shares at $0.53 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Kabot Brian is holding 251,824 shares at $3,261 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNTS

Equity return is now at value -170.60, with -88.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Momentus Inc. (MNTS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.