Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: MOH) is above average at 18.59x. The 36-month beta value for MOH is also noteworthy at 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MOH is $348.40, which is $75.4 above than the current price. The public float for MOH is 57.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.15% of that float. The average trading volume of MOH on May 29, 2023 was 493.81K shares.

MOH) stock’s latest price update

Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: MOH) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.14 in relation to its previous close of 273.41. However, the company has experienced a -4.26% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/17/21 that Obamacare Stocks Rally After Supreme Court Backs Healthcare Law

MOH’s Market Performance

Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) has seen a -4.26% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.05% decline in the past month and a -4.50% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for MOH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.47% for MOH’s stock, with a -12.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MOH Trading at -3.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares sank -8.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOH fell by -4.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $290.68. In addition, Molina Healthcare Inc. saw -17.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOH starting from COOPERMAN DANIEL, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $276.77 back on Mar 03. After this action, COOPERMAN DANIEL now owns 4,944 shares of Molina Healthcare Inc., valued at $1,383,830 using the latest closing price.

Russo Marc, the EVP, Health Plans of Molina Healthcare Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $351.17 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Russo Marc is holding 15,513 shares at $526,755 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Molina Healthcare Inc. stands at +2.48. The total capital return value is set at 25.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.01. Equity return is now at value 28.20, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Based on Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH), the company’s capital structure generated 84.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.84. Total debt to assets is 20.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.