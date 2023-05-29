Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MHK is 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MHK is $117.14, which is $22.21 above the current price. The public float for MHK is 52.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MHK on May 29, 2023 was 557.07K shares.

MHK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE: MHK) has jumped by 0.52 compared to previous close of 94.61. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/17/23 that Mohawk Issues Profit Warning Amid Low Demand and Plant Closures

MHK’s Market Performance

MHK’s stock has fallen by -1.52% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.73% and a quarterly drop of -7.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.89% for Mohawk Industries Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.14% for MHK’s stock, with a -7.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MHK Trading at -2.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MHK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -10.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MHK fell by -1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.64. In addition, Mohawk Industries Inc. saw -6.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MHK starting from HELEN SUZANNE L, who sale 4,250 shares at the price of $103.23 back on Feb 27. After this action, HELEN SUZANNE L now owns 13,453 shares of Mohawk Industries Inc., valued at $438,713 using the latest closing price.

Patton Rodney David, the VP BUSINESS STRATEGY of Mohawk Industries Inc., sale 1,261 shares at $107.15 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Patton Rodney David is holding 12,109 shares at $135,115 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MHK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.71 for the present operating margin

+25.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mohawk Industries Inc. stands at +0.22. The total capital return value is set at 9.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.24. Equity return is now at value -1.70, with -1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK), the company’s capital structure generated 40.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.69. Total debt to assets is 22.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.