Mogo Inc. (MOGO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 2.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MOGO is 65.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MOGO on May 29, 2023 was 103.64K shares.

MOGO) stock’s latest price update

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO)’s stock price has decreased by -8.28 compared to its previous closing price of 0.73. However, the company has seen a -13.96% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MOGO’s Market Performance

Mogo Inc. (MOGO) has seen a -13.96% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.46% decline in the past month and a -2.64% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.85% for MOGO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.18% for MOGO stock, with a simple moving average of -13.21% for the last 200 days.

MOGO Trading at -3.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.08%, as shares sank -1.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOGO fell by -13.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7625. In addition, Mogo Inc. saw 26.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MOGO

Equity return is now at value -101.40, with -58.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mogo Inc. (MOGO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.