Moelis & Company (MC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Moelis & Company (NYSE: MC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MC is 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MC is $32.17, which is -$7.46 below the current price. The public float for MC is 63.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MC on May 29, 2023 was 592.32K shares.

MC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Moelis & Company (NYSE: MC) has increased by 0.94 when compared to last closing price of 38.10.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MC’s Market Performance

Moelis & Company (MC) has experienced a 5.46% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.92% rise in the past month, and a -10.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.25% for MC.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.47% for MC’s stock, with a -6.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MC Trading at 0.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares surge +1.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MC rose by +5.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.15. In addition, Moelis & Company saw 0.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MC starting from MAHMOODZADEGAN NAVID, who sale 23,323 shares at the price of $43.05 back on Mar 03. After this action, MAHMOODZADEGAN NAVID now owns 99,860 shares of Moelis & Company, valued at $1,004,055 using the latest closing price.

MAHMOODZADEGAN NAVID, the Co-President, MD of Moelis & Company, sale 54,009 shares at $43.13 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that MAHMOODZADEGAN NAVID is holding 123,183 shares at $2,329,408 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.46 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Moelis & Company stands at +15.26. The total capital return value is set at 34.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.51. Equity return is now at value 20.50, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Moelis & Company (MC), the company’s capital structure generated 43.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.25. Total debt to assets is 15.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Moelis & Company (MC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.