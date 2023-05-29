Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) Stock Faces 6.49% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) has gone up by 5.52% for the week, with a -4.97% drop in the past month and a -3.68% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.27% for MNMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.22% for MNMD’s stock, with a -16.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) is $22.63, The public float for MNMD is 32.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MNMD on May 29, 2023 was 394.42K shares.

MNMD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) has surged by 5.52 when compared to previous closing price of 3.35, but the company has seen a 5.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MNMD Trading at 7.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.49%, as shares sank -7.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNMD rose by +5.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.38. In addition, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. saw 60.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNMD starting from Barrow Robert, who sale 8,273 shares at the price of $3.51 back on Mar 01. After this action, Barrow Robert now owns 238,959 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., valued at $29,038 using the latest closing price.

Karlin Dan, the Chief Medical Officer of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., sale 3,577 shares at $3.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Karlin Dan is holding 260,505 shares at $12,555 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNMD

The total capital return value is set at -43.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.54.

Based on Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.05.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.