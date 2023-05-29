MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.52. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) is $10.63, which is $4.85 above the current market price. The public float for MDXG is 108.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MDXG on May 29, 2023 was 619.60K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MDXG) stock’s latest price update

MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG)’s stock price has plunge by 1.58relation to previous closing price of 5.68.

MDXG’s Market Performance

MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) has experienced a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 58.08% rise in the past month, and a 22.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.16% for MDXG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.40% for MDXG stock, with a simple moving average of 57.86% for the last 200 days.

MDXG Trading at 34.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.56%, as shares surge +50.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDXG remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.62. In addition, MiMedx Group Inc. saw 107.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDXG starting from Stein Robert Benjamin, who sale 10,365 shares at the price of $5.95 back on May 16. After this action, Stein Robert Benjamin now owns 317,803 shares of MiMedx Group Inc., valued at $61,627 using the latest closing price.

Stein Robert Benjamin, the President, Regenerative Med. of MiMedx Group Inc., sale 3,607 shares at $6.15 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Stein Robert Benjamin is holding 328,168 shares at $22,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDXG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.32 for the present operating margin

+81.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for MiMedx Group Inc. stands at -11.27. The total capital return value is set at -18.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.35. Equity return is now at value 181.70, with -18.40 for asset returns.

Based on MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG), the company’s capital structure generated 70.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.