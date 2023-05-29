Mercer International Inc. (MERC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MERC is 1.50.

The average price predicted by analysts for MERC is $10.40, which is $1.29 above the current price. The public float for MERC is 40.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MERC on May 29, 2023 was 464.42K shares.

MERC) stock’s latest price update

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC)’s stock price has soared by 1.22 in relation to previous closing price of 9.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MERC’s Market Performance

Mercer International Inc. (MERC) has experienced a -1.09% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.60% drop in the past month, and a -14.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.79% for MERC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.37% for MERC’s stock, with a -25.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MERC Trading at -3.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MERC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares sank -6.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MERC fell by -1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.21. In addition, Mercer International Inc. saw -21.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MERC starting from Rettig Rainer, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $16.34 back on Aug 26. After this action, Rettig Rainer now owns 10,893 shares of Mercer International Inc., valued at $196,024 using the latest closing price.

Purchase Keith, the Director of Mercer International Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $17.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Purchase Keith is holding 67,393 shares at $170,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MERC

Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mercer International Inc. (MERC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.