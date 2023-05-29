Mativ Holdings Inc. (MATV) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, MATV stock has gone down by -13.75%, with a monthly decline of -19.88% and a quarterly plunge of -42.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.91% for Mativ Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.59% for MATV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -32.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mativ Holdings Inc. (NYSE: MATV) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.81. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Mativ Holdings Inc. (MATV) by analysts is $28.00, which is $12.69 above the current market price. The public float for MATV is 53.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.57% of that float. On May 29, 2023, the average trading volume of MATV was 377.04K shares.

Mativ Holdings Inc. (NYSE: MATV)’s stock price has dropped by -3.41 in relation to previous closing price of 15.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -13.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

After a stumble in the market that brought MATV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares sank -20.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MATV fell by -13.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.11. In addition, Mativ Holdings Inc. saw -26.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MATV starting from Keenan Jeffrey, who purchase 4,902 shares at the price of $19.83 back on Dec 19. After this action, Keenan Jeffrey now owns 300,000 shares of Mativ Holdings Inc., valued at $97,207 using the latest closing price.

Keenan Jeffrey, the Director of Mativ Holdings Inc., purchase 5,399 shares at $19.80 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Keenan Jeffrey is holding 295,098 shares at $106,900 based on the most recent closing price.

+5.41 for the present operating margin

+20.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mativ Holdings Inc. stands at -0.35. The total capital return value is set at 4.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.31. Equity return is now at value -1.60, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Mativ Holdings Inc. (MATV), the company’s capital structure generated 148.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.76. Total debt to assets is 47.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

To sum up, Mativ Holdings Inc. (MATV) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.